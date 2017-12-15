The Lansing Bobcat boys varsity basketball team pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win against Whitney Point, on the Eagles home court, on Tuesday December 12th.
The first half belonged to Whitney Point, with the Eagles opening the scoring. Our Bobcats were getting some decent looks, in spite of WP's 6'7" junior center clogging up the middle, but the ball just wouldn't fall. On the other end of the court, the Eagles had little difficulty scoring, and the 1st quarter ended with the Bobcats down 15-2. Luke Winslow opened the 2nd frame with a nice 3 pointer, but the Lansing squad struggled to close the deficit. The Eagles center got the crowd fired up with a dunk off a missed layup part way through the quarter, and the Bobcats finished the first half down 33-15.
The 2nd half was a completely different game. In the 3rd quarter, both teams traded buckets initially, but some clutch Bobcat shooting and strong defense allowed Lansing to cut the WP lead to 10, clearly affecting both teams' confidence. Two steals and layups in a row by Joe Miller-Labar late in the quarter allowed the boys to end that frame only down 5, with the score at 42-37. Notable that the Bobcats held the Eagles to only 9 points in the quarter, while putting up 22 of their own, after a rough first half.
The beginning of the 4th started slow for both teams, with the first scoring coming off a Miller-Labar free throw with 5:54 left in the game. With the clock at 4:30, Lansing evened the score at 42 all, and another 1:20 clicked off before Lansing gained their first lead of the game at 44-42. The last 3 minutes of the game was a nail biter, with a WP shot clock violation and a Lansing bucket initially opening our lead to 49-45.
The game wasn't over yet, with WP closing within 2 with their own score and a quick timeout with only 19 seconds left. A Lansing turnover gave the ball to the Eagles, but then we stole it back on an entrance pass into the key, leading to a foul on a WP player. There was a bit of a 'scrum' on the ensuing inbounds play, with WP gaining possession of the ball at the far end of the court, with 4.1 seconds to go. An Eagles player got a shot off from past mid-court, but it rimmed out, resulting in a 49-47 Lansing win. Garrett Bell led the Bobcats scoring with 14, with Winslow and Miller-Labar each adding 13.
The Bobcats travel to Newark Valley for their next game on Friday, December 15th.
