In Lansing there are two things you do on election day. Oh, sure, you vote... that goes without saying. Well, it also goes without saying that the North Lansing Auxiliary Election Day Dinner and Supper is a tradition that brings a lot of people to the polls. Ham, chicken, cole slaw, biscuits... and,of course the famous and delicious North Lansing Auxiliary canned beets.Early voting may have impacted the event, because the numbers of people served were a bit down from average attendance. This year the 50 to 60 volunteers working the event served 133 meals at lunch time, and 335 at suppertime. But the dining room was full at peak times. 100 pies of all sorts were baked for the event, and all 56 quarts of beets were sold out."It was another successful year and a huge thank you to all who worked and came to eat," said Auxiliary Treasurer Connie Wilcox.