Happy 4th of July Lansing!

The coronavirus means Lansing's fireworks and the Lansing Lion's Club 4th of July Chicken Barbecue have both been cancelled for 2020. So we at the Lansing Star decided to create these virtual fireworks to celebrate Independence Day this year! We took a few pictures from past 4th of Julys at Myers Park and end with some fireworks for our Lansing community to celebrate with.