



Tonight (September 18, 2020) would have been the 30th Tonight (September 18, 2020) would have been the 30th National POW/MIA Recognition Day . watchfire commemoration at Myers Park. The watchfire is a symbolic 'guiding home' of service men and women who are still missing from serving in wars throughout United States history. Over the years The Lansing Star has taken over 2,700 pictures of the watchfire celebrations. Unfortunately this year's watchfire was among the many events that have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is important that we remember those who have been lost and/or have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country. So we are offering pictures from past years, plus a video from 2017 that explains why the watchfire is important.



















































































































The watchfire is hosted each year in Myers park by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 377 (Dryden) and 704 (Auburn). It begins with speakers, a prayer, and a different guest speaker each year, attended by veterans of past wars, current ROTC troops, and veterans, families, and others. During the day a pile of wood the size of a house is piled up on Myers Point. Cargill lends employees and equipment to help build the pile. Because burning is an accepted way to retire used American Flags, they are also placed in the wood pile. Once the fire is started everyone lines up to throw a piece of wood onto it, then stays to remember as the fire burns itself out.You don't have to be a service member or veteran to be deeply moved by the event. If you haven't attended a watchfire, you should plan to go next year.