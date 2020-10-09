v16i40

Two new polls found Tracy Mitrano is only 7 points behind Reed in the 2020 23rd New York District congressional race. The poll says Reed led Mitrano by 12 points in July, but as more people learn about his record the gap has decreased to single digits. The latest poll found 40% favoring Mitrano, to Reed's 47%.This year Mitrano is challenging Reed for the second time. In 2018 Reed won 130,323 to Mitrano's 109,932 votes. The district comprises eleven counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates county along with parts of Ontario, and Tioga counties. Tompkins County was included when redistricting in 2013 re-formed the boundaries of the 23rd District. Tompkins County was the most liberal portion of the largely conservative district. The polls reports that the district is now swinging in the direction the Democratic party.66% of those polled had seen or heard something about Tom Reed,and concluded that communications from the Mitrano campaign have had a significant impact. Reed's favorable / unfavorable rating has declined by 9 points in the past few months. The report notes that Reed's polling number trending mirrors President Donald Trump's. Trump won by 15% in 2016, but currently holds a 5 point lead over challenger Joe Biden. Reed was first elected to Congress in 2010.The polls were conducted by Global Strategy Group poll and a Public Policy Polling. The GSG telephon survey of 502 likely general election voters was conducted from July 23 to 26. Public Policy Polling polled 1,228 voters by phone and e and text message in the 23rd District from September 28-29, 2020. Both polls stated the confidence level is 95%, with a +/- 4.4% margin of error for the GSG survey and +/- 2.8% for the PPP poll.Election day is November 3rd.