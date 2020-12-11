Thursday, December 3, 5:00pm - 9:00pm

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) announced 61 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday along with a fourth death at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home. A majority of the 61 cases are resulting from spread within households and small gatherings, such as Thanksgiving or holiday celebrations, where one positive individual who may not have been showing symptoms infects most of their close contacts in those settings. TCHD has issued guidance strongly discouraging all non-essential gatherings and travel. TCHD is also sharing information on the recent spread of COVID-19 and how members of the public can help to stop the spread.Additionally, the Health Department warned of potential exposure to the virus at Home Depot, Walmart, Ciao, TCAT Bus Route 14S, Triphammer ReUse Center, Mahogany Grill, and Meadow Street TOPS Friendly Markets. (see below for possible exposure dates).Potential public exposure may have occurred at, 410 Elmira Rd., Ithaca during the following date and times:Potential public exposure may have occurred at, 135 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Ithaca during the following date and times:Potential public exposure may have occurred at, 2 Hickory Hollow Ln., Ithaca during the following date and times:Potential public exposures may have occurred onduring the following dates and times:Triphammer ReUse Center, 2255 N Triphammer Rd., IthacaMahogany Grill, 112 N Aurora St., IthacaTOPS Friendly Markets, Meat Counter, 710 S Meadow St., IthacaAs of the announcement Monday there were 293 active COVID-19 cases (231 over the previous seven days) and over 1,100 individuals in quarantine in Tompkins County. Some of the recent increase can be attributed to the following:Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We are seeing in real-time how quickly COVID-19 spreads and the ripple effect that our actions have on others close to us, as well as on the wider community. In addition to being careful and following the guidance, we’re asking people to be patient — if we hold off on gathering now, we can bring the positive case number down and keep our family members from getting sick and being negatively impacted.” Kruppa continued, “Our thoughts are with the family of the individual who passed today, and with all of those who are impacted by COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to keep each other healthy and stop the disease from spreading and hurting others.”The Tompkins County Health Department continues to manage contact investigations and tracing. TCHD also recently reminded the community about quarantine and isolation requirements.Senior Community Health Nurse Rachel Buckwalter stated, “Our team is doing a remarkable job managing the increase in cases. Each case that we report is not just one potentially sick individual who needs daily checks, it also results in another contact investigation that may find dozens of other contacts who have to quarantine and be checked on daily. As we’ve seen cases rise, we have also seen hospitalizations increase. We urge everyone to remember that staying home has helped to keep our numbers low in Tompkins County and is the best tool we have to stopping the spread of the disease.”Kruppa added, “As small gatherings contribute to the spread, we’re seeing the impact on essential businesses and essential workers. These are the individuals who have been on the front lines of keeping our community open and safe, and it’s imperative that we keep them in mind as we work to stop the spread.”