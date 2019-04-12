The Lansing Varsity Track and Field team hosted Dryden and Trumansburg for a dual-meet on Monday, April 8. The event also marked Senior Night for four girls and five boys. For the girls, Claire Dowell, Ellie Howell, Destiny Little, and Eden Jackson were celebrated and for the boys it was Ben Caveny, Dakota Edwards, Jacob Searles, George Taylor, and Trey Warner competing in their final home meet. Dowell and Howell (together with Junior Teresa Garcia) put a cap on the celebration by singing the National Anthem before the competition.
For the meet, the girls went 1-1, beating Dryden but falling to Trumansburg. The loss marked the girls' first dual meet defeat in over two years. But as coach Becca Lovenheim said after the meet "PRs were earned and good training is happening; we're excited about seeing how far we can push ourselves this season." The boys fell to both Dryden and Trumansburg but both results were close. Trumansburg won the meet overall.
There were many strong performances throughout the windy afternoon:
- Gwen Gisler and Kiara Tornusciolo took the top two places in girls' pole vault while Ethan Burt finished first for the boys
- Gisler also won the girls' long jump and Dakota Edwards was 2nd in the boys' division
- Ellie Howell and Gisler were first and second in the Triple Jump for the girls and George Taylor took 3rd in boys' Triple Jump
- Zaloj and Howell finished 1-2 in the 100m hurdles (Zaloj also won the 400m) and Taylor won the boys' 110m hurdles with Burt 3rd
- Dakota Edwards took 2nd in the 200m
- Sam Panzer finished 2nd in a highly-competitive 100m dash where the top four competitors were separated by 0.1 seconds
- Catie Eisenhut continued her strong middle-distance results with wins in both the 800m and 1500m and anchored the winning 4X800 relay
- Jack Thomas won the 1600m and took 2nd in the 3200 (and also competed in the 4X800)
- Lansing also had a strong set of results in relays, including wins in the girls' 4X800 and 2nd and 3rd place in the boys' 4X400.
- For the second straight week, the throwers recorded a series of PRs, some adding several feet to their results from the opening week meet.
In addition, strong performances by a number of freshmen and sophomores bode well for the next few years of Lansing Track and Field. Sophomores Mackenzie Stark (3rd in 800), Hana Thibault (2nd in 400m hurdles), Miles Kimball (4th in 110m hurdles), Emmie Jackson (2nd in 3000m), and Connor Watts (4th in 400m and 6th in 200m), and Teddy Brenner (4th in 800m) and along with Tornusciolo's 2nd in pole vault, freshman Sam Bell scored points with a 3rd in the 800m.
