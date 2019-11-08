v15i42

For consecutive years of participation in the single division of Section IV 8-man football the Lansing Bobcats find themselves advancing to the divisional championship which crowns the winner as the Section IV champion as well. The Newfield Trojans (5-2) went to Elmira and defeated the Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders (5-2) at their home stadium the same Friday game day Lansing shutout the Unadilla Valley Storm 34-0.The chilly but dry evening drew a respectable crowd to cheer on the Cats for their last home game. Lansing's Kevin Patt recovered a hard low onside like kick to start the game near mid field. This set up a 10 play drive and Brad Lehr took it in from 7 yards out off right tackle and Tristan Lyndaker notched the point after kick for a 7-0 lead.UV seemed out of sorts with two first quarter time outs and penalties to boot. Defensive lineman Nate Sill had a fourth down tackle to give his Lansing teammates the ball back offensively. Lehr broke down the hometown sidelines for a 40 yard gain and Junior quarterback Ben Vincent taking it the remaining 24 yards for a score.After a UV turnover Vincent hooked up with a 47 yard pass play down the middle of the field to Carson Crandall. Three plays later Jake Babcock scored on a two yard plunge giving the Bobcat blues to the Storm with a 21-0 halftime lead.The kickoff team has had ample opportunity to make plays this year and first year kicker Tristan Lyndaker has produced. So have several others and the tone can be set with good special teams play. Crandall and Patt had solid kickoff tackles in this contest that produced momentum for the defense coming out to the field.A long reception by Babcock and a big first down run by Eric Kahn set up the last Lansing score with a 14 yard pass to Mark Maybee. Earlier in the third quarter Vincent hit Jake Brotherton on a 13 yard touchdown pass. Statistically on defense the Bobcats were led by Crandall having 8 tackles and Lehr, Bortherton, Mogyorosi, Santiago, Sill and Devante Magee recording tackles for losses. UV mustered just 83 yards total. Offensively Lansing QB Vincent was 8x10 passing for 125 yards and 2 TD. Team rushing tallied 231 total yards with Lehr having 102, Vincent 52 and Anthony McMillan chipped in with 45 yards. Lyndaker did his part with 4 successful PAK's.McMillan is one of the Modified players given the opportunity by Varsity Head Coach Brett Hotchkiss to suit up and contribute for Varsity games. The Modified team has completed their season and finished with a 5-2 mark. The 19 players were coached by Casey Crandall and Mark Brotherton.Next up is a Section IV title on the line against Newfield. The game is in Johnson City on Saturday November 9th at Noon.